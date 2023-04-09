Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $175.17 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,477,637 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,465,668.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00406541 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $150.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
