LogicMark (LGMK) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LogicMark to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million -$6.93 million -0.17 LogicMark Competitors $1.21 billion $110.38 million 3.87

LogicMark’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.7% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -58.10% -29.93% -24.82% LogicMark Competitors -304.43% -117.01% -25.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LogicMark and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark Competitors 301 1088 2264 82 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 17.99%. Given LogicMark’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LogicMark has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

LogicMark competitors beat LogicMark on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

