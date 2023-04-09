Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.43.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $96.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.