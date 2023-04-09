Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Head-To-Head Survey

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diamondback Energy pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Magnolia Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $9.64 billion 2.68 $4.39 billion $24.63 5.71 Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.69 billion 2.82 $893.84 million $4.71 4.74

Analyst Recommendations

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamondback Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 1 1 18 1 2.90 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus price target of $178.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.65%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.33%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 45.48% 29.29% 17.69% Magnolia Oil & Gas 52.75% 59.22% 37.55%

Risk & Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment is involved in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

