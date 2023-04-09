Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 609 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.