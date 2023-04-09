Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,184 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.23 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

