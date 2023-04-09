Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 309,095 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,095 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.43 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

