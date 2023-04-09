Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 488 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 285,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after buying an additional 77,970 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,573 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

