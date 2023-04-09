Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 9,667 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 29,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 151,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.