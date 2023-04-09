Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $121.88 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $188.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.