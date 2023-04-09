Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $29.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $18.59 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.274 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.