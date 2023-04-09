Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $29.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.
A number of research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
MFC opened at $18.59 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11.
Manulife Financial Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.