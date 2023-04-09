Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $139.00 at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPC. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.55. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

