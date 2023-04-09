Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Marqeta from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of MQ stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

