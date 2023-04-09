Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.52. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $28.95.
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
