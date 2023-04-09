Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,052,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,275,222. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.32%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

