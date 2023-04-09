MELD Trading Up 1.7% This Week (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, MELD has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. MELD has a total market capitalization of $27.86 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,597,573,914 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01717384 USD and is up 4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,763,929.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

