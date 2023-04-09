MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Trimmed by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 3.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,245.00. 323,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,329.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,193.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,010.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,384.44.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

