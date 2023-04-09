Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $38.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Merus Stock Performance

MRUS stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $30.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Merus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Merus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

