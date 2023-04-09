Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $22.13 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $22.13 million and $776,245.59 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

