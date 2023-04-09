Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $22.12 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.12 million and approximately $836,411.66 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00011633 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000403 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00020379 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.