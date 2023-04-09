MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $28.00 or 0.00099839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $124.64 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018958 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,047.53 or 0.99990865 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.57181128 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $3,561,749.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.