MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 223,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -132.35%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.