MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in SP Plus by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.44. 59,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $656.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,183.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

