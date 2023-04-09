MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 445.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 483.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE ARR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,166,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,269. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -48.24%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

