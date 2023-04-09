MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of GoPro by 352.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoPro

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $430,222.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Zalaznick sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at $502,547.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,043 shares of company stock valued at $978,441. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoPro Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $743.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.51 million. GoPro had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

