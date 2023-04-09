MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFHC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ProFrac during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFHC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 461,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,097. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

