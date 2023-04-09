MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morphic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 334,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $38,226.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,222 shares in the company, valued at $680,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Morphic news, President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $54,460.14. Following the transaction, the president now owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $38,226.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,892. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 342,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,788. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $49.24.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

