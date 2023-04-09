MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 656 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 192,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 188,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 403,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 163,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 103,476 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,120 shares of company stock valued at $799,741. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $35.78. 147,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $841.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.06.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

