Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $182.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $156.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.75.

NYSE MAA opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $217.23. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 842 shares of company stock worth $128,417. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 31,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,144 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 183,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

