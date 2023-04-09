Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) PT Lowered to $15.00

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Midwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDWT opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Midwest has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Midwest alerts:

Institutional Trading of Midwest

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midwest stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of Midwest at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.