MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and $122,705.49 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

