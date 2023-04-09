MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,156 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 168,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 16.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 743,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 103,270 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 113,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 433.3% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

