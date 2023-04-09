MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after buying an additional 160,953 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.21. 3,430,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,919. The firm has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

