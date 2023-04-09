MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 7,271 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $83.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

