MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSF. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,825,000.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

CSF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,086. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $60.25.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.