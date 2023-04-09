MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Netflix Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $339.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,099. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

