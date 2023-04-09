MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 5,793 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.75. 2,178,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,081. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.