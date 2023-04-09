MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 7,706 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 16,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 1,512.4% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 106,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 99,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BX traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $82.19. 2,998,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,709. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.79.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

