MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 996 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,425,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.