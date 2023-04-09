MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after buying an additional 573,154 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.27 during trading on Friday. 4,935,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,427. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.