Morgan Stanley Cuts Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $23.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CADE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 38.21%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cadence Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

