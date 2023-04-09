Morgan Stanley Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $56.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

