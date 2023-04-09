MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Loop Capital

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

