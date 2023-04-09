MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 689,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GIS opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,530 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

