MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AON by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

AON opened at $322.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.83 and a 200 day moving average of $300.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

