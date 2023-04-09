MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

