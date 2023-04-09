MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 554 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $88.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $99.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

