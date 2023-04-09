MV Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $104.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

