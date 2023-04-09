MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

MYTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 1.0 %

MYTE opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $600.10 million, a PE ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $15.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after acquiring an additional 145,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 105,983 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.