National CineMedia (NCMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.87. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

