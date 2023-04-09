National CineMedia (NCMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, April 10th.
National CineMedia Price Performance
NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.87. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.